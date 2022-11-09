Home Cities Delhi

Delhi ex-serviceman not traceable, family gets threats on WhatsApp 

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 60-year-old ex-serviceman was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown people in the national capital and his family received a threatening message on their phone along with a picture of a banned outfit – Popular Front of India. In their complaint to the police, the family said their father, who was identified as Rajendra Prashad, had been working in a government’ school for girls for the past three years.

“My father was working as Admin In-charge at Govt. SarvodayaKanya Vidyalaya Nithai. He used to return by 1.30-2 pm daily. On Monday he left for the school around 6.40 am and did not return,” the missing man’s daughter said while speaking to this newspaper.

She said they enquired from the school and the security guard told them that her father left soon after the school timings were over. After this, one of the family members informed the police. “Around 2.10 pm on Monday, my brother received a missed call from my father’s mobile number.

We continuously tried to call back but no one received the call. Soon after this, we received a WhatsApp message on my mother’s mobile number. The message read ‘Sar tan se Juda Sar tan se Juda in Ajmer via Pakistan,” the daughter of the missing ex-serviceman explained. Just 7 minutes after the threatening message, a second message was received which was a picture of the banned Popular Front of India. The police, based on the family’s complaint, registered an FIR under section 365 () of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.  

Meanwhile, the kin of the missing man claimed that 10-15 days back he had told everyone in the family that some people of the minority community have been following him and forcing him to join their organisation. “We fear that some unknown people have kidnapped my father,” the daughter stated.

