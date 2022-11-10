AIIMS-Delhi MBBS students can take up research projects

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to boost research at the early stages of higher studies, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to make all undergraduate students eligible for individual research during their MBBS programme beginning from the admission itself. The students will be encouraged to take up individual research projects in a discipline of their choice, according to the direction issued by the institute.

So far, undergraduate medicos were provided research projects in groups. “It is a great opportunity. Those who were keen on a particular project will now be able to do so,” said a representative from the institute’s students union. The students will be awarded R50,000 each for their choice of project that will be added to the existing summer training program fellowships and UG Research mentorship projects taken up by the medical undergraduates in the institute.

The institute has asked the research section to explore short-term funding. Help from the alumni could also be sought in arranging the funds. “There will be a commitment of at least six months. It could be longer if the student and the research mentor would like to continue the project longer,” an official said. “Students should be encouraged to come forward and do research apart from pursuing their course programme.

There is a rich scope in this domain. I feel further steps should be taken for medical students to collaborate with other institutes and do projects of biomedical engineering, computational sciences and big data,” said former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. He said the medical field is diversifying and evolving more than ever. “We need our bright young minds to utilize their full potential,” said Dr Guleria.

Dr MC Mishra, who headed AIIMS before Dr Guleria, said it was a “good step in the right direction.” He said more institutes should provide such opportunities to their students to raise the bar of Indian medical research.“The students can pursue research from the beginning of their professional academics and can bring their experience in higher research,” said Dr Mishra.

L50k financial aid to students

Under the new initiative, the students will be awarded J50,000 each for their choice of project which will be added to the existing summer training programme fellowships and UG research mentorship projects.



NEW DELHI: In a move to boost research at the early stages of higher studies, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to make all undergraduate students eligible for individual research during their MBBS programme beginning from the admission itself. The students will be encouraged to take up individual research projects in a discipline of their choice, according to the direction issued by the institute. So far, undergraduate medicos were provided research projects in groups. “It is a great opportunity. Those who were keen on a particular project will now be able to do so,” said a representative from the institute’s students union. The students will be awarded R50,000 each for their choice of project that will be added to the existing summer training program fellowships and UG Research mentorship projects taken up by the medical undergraduates in the institute. The institute has asked the research section to explore short-term funding. Help from the alumni could also be sought in arranging the funds. “There will be a commitment of at least six months. It could be longer if the student and the research mentor would like to continue the project longer,” an official said. “Students should be encouraged to come forward and do research apart from pursuing their course programme. There is a rich scope in this domain. I feel further steps should be taken for medical students to collaborate with other institutes and do projects of biomedical engineering, computational sciences and big data,” said former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. He said the medical field is diversifying and evolving more than ever. “We need our bright young minds to utilize their full potential,” said Dr Guleria. Dr MC Mishra, who headed AIIMS before Dr Guleria, said it was a “good step in the right direction.” He said more institutes should provide such opportunities to their students to raise the bar of Indian medical research.“The students can pursue research from the beginning of their professional academics and can bring their experience in higher research,” said Dr Mishra. L50k financial aid to students Under the new initiative, the students will be awarded J50,000 each for their choice of project which will be added to the existing summer training programme fellowships and UG research mentorship projects.