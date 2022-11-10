Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS-Delhi MBBS students can take up research projects

The students will be encouraged to take up individual research projects in a discipline of their choice, according to the direction issued by the institute.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi. (File | EPS)

AIIMS Delhi. (File | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to boost research at the early stages of higher studies, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to make all undergraduate students eligible for individual research during their MBBS programme beginning from the admission itself. The students will be encouraged to take up individual research projects in a discipline of their choice, according to the direction issued by the institute.

So far, undergraduate medicos were provided research projects in groups. “It is a great opportunity. Those who were keen on a particular project will now be able to do so,” said a representative from the institute’s students union. The students will be awarded R50,000 each for their choice of project that will be added to the existing summer training program fellowships and UG Research mentorship projects taken up by the medical undergraduates in the institute.

The institute has asked the research section to explore short-term funding. Help from the alumni could also be sought in arranging the funds. “There will be a commitment of at least six months. It could be longer if the student and the research mentor would like to continue the project longer,” an official said. “Students should be encouraged to come forward and do research apart from pursuing their course programme.

There is a rich scope in this domain. I feel further steps should be taken for medical students to collaborate with other institutes and do projects of biomedical engineering, computational sciences and big data,” said former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. He said the medical field is diversifying and evolving more than ever. “We need our bright young minds to utilize their full potential,” said Dr Guleria.

Dr MC Mishra, who headed AIIMS before Dr Guleria, said it was a “good step in the right direction.” He said more institutes should provide such opportunities to their students to raise the bar of Indian medical research.“The students can pursue research from the beginning of their professional academics and can bring their experience in higher research,” said Dr Mishra.

L50k financial aid to students
Under the new initiative, the students will be awarded J50,000 each for their choice of project which will be added to the existing summer training programme fellowships and UG research mentorship projects.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS-Delhi
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp