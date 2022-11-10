Home Cities Delhi

Chinese woman, mastermind of Rs 150 crore loan application scam, held from west Delhi

The accused Chinese woman, identified as Yu Zhang, was arrested along with another person, identified as Vineet Jhaver, 38, from west Delhi.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:41 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has arrested a 52-year-old Chinese woman national who is said to be the mastermind of the fake loan application scam amounting to Rs 150 crore, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The accused Chinese woman, identified as Yu Zhang, was arrested along with another person, identified as Vineet Jhaver, 38, from west Delhi. Notably, several Indians have in recent times fallen prey to high-end cyber-crimes in which people are being defrauded to the tune of hundreds of crores of Rupees every day through these fake loan applications.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit had been working on this case for months and have till now arrested 24 people, including the two arrestees. DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said when IFSO started analyzing the complaints it was found that more than 100 such apps are involved in the loan and extortion racket.

More arrests likely
The senior official said from the interrogation of arrested accused persons, it has been revealed that they were operating at the behest of other Chinese nationals. “Identities of other Chinese nationals in these cases are being established and efforts are being made to trace and arrest them,” he said.

