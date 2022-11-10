Panic at midnight and meme fest on Twitter as tremor hits Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR early on Wednesday not only woke many people out of their deep sleep but also triggered a meme fest on Twitter with several users sharing their experiences of rushing outside their homes amid poor air quality.

A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, killing six people. Several people took to Twitter to get confirmation whether an earthquake had actually taken place.

“Omg just had #earthquake... I feel that in Delhi, hope everything is fine in Nepal,” Krish Andrew tweeted.

“Earthquake inside the house, pollution outside; and then people ask why people of Delhi get angry,” another user tweeted.

The tremors jolted people out of their sleep with many of them coming out of their houses in panic.

“It’s 2 am in the morning and people are having a stroll on the streets... Reason - #Earthquake in #DelhiNCR #earthquake,” Aakash Biswas tweeted, sharing an 11-second video outside a residential building where people had gathered outside.

