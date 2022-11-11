Home Cities Delhi

BJP releases ‘Vachan Patra’ for Delhi’s slum dwellers

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said that the ‘Wachan Patra’ has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of MCD elections, Delhi BJP on Thursday released the Vachan Patra for the slum dwellers. The party leaders claimed that the Centre has fulfilled its promises by giving pucca houses to 3024 slum dwellers and the remaining will also get a pucca house. 

“With a promise to allot houses to slum dwellers, we have come up with this Vachan Patra which has details of the allottees,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said that the ‘Wachan Patra’ has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses.

“Delhi chief minister is going to announce the AAP’s 10 promises to people before the MCD elections and questioned what happened to party’s earlier poll promise One of AAP’s promise was to make Delhi garbage free but Kejriwal government did not provide funds to the municipal corporations and made it impossible for them to work,” Tiwari added.

The party said that it is pledging to provide Pucca houses (flats) to people living in slums at the same place, Sood said.  This is not just a guarantee or promise as 3024 flats have been provided to the slum dwellers. Similarly, it will provide such good quality flats.

