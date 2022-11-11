Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia seeks files, focus on making of Excise Policy

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the main accused in the liquor scam, has asked for papers related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and tender documents from the Excise Department, said sources. 

Sisodia sought these documents through his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) MK Nikhil but the state law department denied him access. The Delhi government, however, said that the matter has no substance.

“Deputy Chief Minister has asked for the photocopies and scanned copies of files related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents. It is, therefore, requested to kindly provide the above documents immediately 3879/EC 2019/22,” stated the letter.

The letter demanding documents was sent to the Excise Commissioner, which is under scrutiny and investigation. The Excise Department has handed over the files to CBI and their copies to ED for the ongoing investigations, said officials.

