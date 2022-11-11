Delhi: Missing ex-serviceman found, was not kidnapped

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old ex-serviceman who went missing from the national capital was traced by the police at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station while he was returning from Beas, Punjab, an official said Thursday.

The police had earlier registered an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting) of the IPC on the complaint of ex-serviceman Rajendra Prasad’s family members, however, it has now been revealed that Prasad was not kidnapped and he had willingly left his home out of mental stress.

The family members had also claimed that after Prasad went missing, they had received a threatening message on their phone along with a picture of the banned outfit – Popular Front of India. The first message read ‘Sar tan se Juda Sar tan se Juda’ in Ajmer via Pakistan,” and the second one was the picture of the PFI’s logo. Interestingly, these messages also turned out to be a hoax.

“On sustained questioning, Prasad revealed that due to family and financial problems he was in tension and wanted to go away from his family. Therefore, he had sent the WhatsApp messages of ‘Sar Tan se Juda, Sar Tan se Juda’ text and logo of Popular Front of India and left for Beas, Punjab,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. Prasad further told the police that he was not kidnapped and went to Beas, Punjab willingly and stayed there for one day.

