Diabetes found in 1/3rd of samples sent for routine, blood sugar check in Delhi

According to the statistics shared in the report, a total of 536,164 blood samples were tested for diabetes at Tata 1mg labs across the country between March-October 2022.

Published: 12th November 2022 09:22 AM

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About one-third of the people who sent their samples for screening and blood sugar test between March and October this year were found to have diabetes, with the highest incidence reported among the 40-60 years age group, followed by those aged above 60 years, according to a report from a leading digital health platform.

Diabetes was found higher in men as compared to women, the report said. The report, by Tata 1 mg, was prepared on the basis of a retrospective data analysis conducted on people who wanted to get themselves checked specifically for diabetes, or those who took a preventive health screening package.

According to the statistics shared in the report, a total of 536,164 blood samples were tested for diabetes at Tata 1mg labs across the country between March-October 2022. Out of these samples, 180,891 (about 33%) were diagnosed positive for the disease. The incidence was highest in 40-60 years age group (44%), followed by 60+ years (42%) and 25-40 years (12.5%). More men (58%) were found to suffer from diabetes than women (42%).

The screening was done through HbA1c test (or glycosylated haemoglobin test) which reveals the average level of blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months. Citing the statistics, Dr Prashant Nag, Clinical Head from Tata 1mg Labs, said there is a rise in diabetes cases among young adults and suggested for early screening due to change in lifestyle patterns.

According to experts, apart from genetic predisposition, the main reasons for surge in diabetes cases in India are unhealthy lifestyle such as lack of physical activity, excessive fast-food consumption, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Certain studies have shown that COVID-19 is also capable of worsening sugar levels and even induce the onset of diabetes in previously non-diabetics.

