BJP releases ‘Lootera’ poster to target Delhi CM’s liquor policy

Published: 14th November 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

‘Lootera’ poster

BJP’s national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla released a poster named ‘Lootera’ featuring Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s photo directed by Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Bhupesh Chaubey)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Making a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi excise policy,  BJP on Sunday said that the Delhi CM has only worked on looting the people of the city.

The BJP’s national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla released a poster named ‘Lootera’ featuring Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s photo and said that a film named Lootera had come but at present, the film Lootera directed by Arvind Kejriwal is going on inside Delhi which Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are in lead roles.

The BJP spokesperson said that the hawala scam, bus scam, classroom scam, scam in electricity subsidy, scam by making fake registration of workers, or liquor scam are a few scams of the AAP government. 

He claimed that under the new liquor policy, Rs 5,036 crore came to the government treasury.  Poonawalla added that up till the new excise policy was in force, the government treasuries of Delhi suffered a loss of Rs 1,800 crore.

He questioned that if the policy was good then why was he forced to withdraw it? Why were licenses given to blacklisted companies? What action has been taken by the city government on the companies who were issued notices? 

