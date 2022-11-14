MCD election: Cong list of 250 candidates out

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the last day of nominations for the MCD election, Delhi Congress on Sunday announced a list of its candidates for all 250 seats of the city. The party said that the announcement of candidates was made after getting approval from its national president.

While releasing the list on social media, state congress president, Anil Kumar commented, “I am pleased to announce the approved list of @INCDelhi candidates for MCD Election 2022.” The Delhi Congress also uploaded the list on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Congress Party released the list for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. Taking the pledge of ‘Meri Shining Delhi’, candidates will participate in this festival of democracy with zeal. Best wishes to all the candidates for their bright future.”

The party has given tickets to Farhad Suri from Daryaganj, Narinder Kaur Captain from Kalkaji, Seema Tahira from Bazar Sita Ram, Darshana from Sidhartha Nagar, Varyam Kaur from Azad Nagar, Nirmala Devi from Narela, Rai Singh Mann from Alipur, Nitin Tyagi from Burari, Uma Sharma from Sant Nagar, Priya Gulati Jayant from Timarpur, Rajeev Khurana from Mukherjee Nagar, Virender Kumar Goyal from Adarsh Nagar, Ritu Singh from Azadpur, Ashok Yadav Bhalswa, Sunita Devi from Jahangirpuri, Seema Yadav from Samaypur Badli, Jagdish Jain from Rohini – A, Shagun Bhadana from Rohini – B.

Apart from this, it has fielded Ajay Kumar Singh from Rithala, Vinod Dabas from Budh Vihar, Shraddhanand Sangwan from Shahbad Dairy, Kuldeep Sherawat from Bawana, Sangeeta Singh from Nangloi, Surendra Kumar Lakra from Mundka, Deepak Kumar from Mangolpuri, Manohar Lal from Sulatanpuri-B, Veena Chauhan from Jwala Puri, Rajiv Sharma from Pitampura and Dushyant Yadav from Paschm Vihar, among others. The poll will be on December 4 and the counting of votes will be on December 7.

Key candidates from Congress

Farhad Suri — Daryaganj

Narinder Kaur Captain — Kalkaji

Seema Tahira — Bazar Sita Ram

Darshana — Sidhartha Nagar

Varyam Kaur — Azad Nagar

Prerna Singh — Kishan Ganj

