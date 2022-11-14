Preserving culture for posterity

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

A danseuse achieving the perfect stance and gesture while delivering a performance on stage; an instrumentalist presenting a stream of euphonious notes; a spectator enthralled while watching both these performances.

The only commonality in these three distinct personalities is the emotion evoked in each of them courtesy of performing arts. Over the last 25 years, Natya Tarangini—a Saket-based performing arts centre that was established in 1976 by the acclaimed Kuchipudi dancing couple Raja and Radha Reddy along with Kaushalya Reddy—has been instrumental in giving both artists and viewers the opportunity to be moved by a series of performances at their annual Festival of Music and Dance titled ‘Parampara’.

Now in its 26th edition, the Parampara series, which commenced in the capital on November 12 and will conclude today has a line-up of distinguished names—Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, classical vocalists Aruna Sairam and Jayateerth Mevundi, Bharatanatyam artist Rama Vaidyanathan, Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas, and the Raja-Radha Reddy repertory dancers.

For the next generation

Appreciators of art and culture will agree that Parampara has, over the years, become a movement of sorts for the promotion and preservation of Indian performing arts.

Speaking to us about why this festival is a space for practitioners to nurture the arts and preserve them for posterity, Kaushalya Reddy shares, “The idea behind Parampara series is to bring the best artists and maestros to the audience so that we create more audience. We [aim to] bring the masters, maestros, or outstanding performers to the present and next generation. Every performance is a learning process. And with every performance, you end up innovating and creating new things, keeping the audience in view. [With the Parampara series] even the audience has faith that we will bring the best to them. This medium has helped bring the best of quality to the world as well.”

Also the curator of this festival, Kaushalya gives us an insight into the selection process of Parampara, "I've been curating [this festival] for more than 25 years. As an artist, we are always looking for outstanding artists, maestros, and exponents who are completely dedicated and what their contribution is towards the art. Throughout the year, we keep an eye on youngsters who are doing extremely well and see how they’re progressing, how creative and dedicated they are, and what is their own input."

"Art is like a river: it has to keep flowing; new water has to take over the old water so that there's a freshness to classical art that is presented every time. For 25 years, we have seen maestros who have laid the foundation for classical arts. For instance, the flute is known all over the world because of Hariprasad Chaurasia. But who is next in line? Or Raja-Radha Reddy, who brought Kuchipudi to the cultural map; so, who is the next in line? That is what we are constantly looking at."

The opening act this year was of Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Talking to us about the experience post his performance on Saturday, he concluded, “It was a great experience to perform today for Radha-Raja Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy’s organisation. They are very committed and dedicated artists and I'm proud of their achievements. After COVID, it was a great experience and inspiring to see a sold-out concert. I am grateful to them [Raja-Radha and Kaushalya Reddy]. I really enjoyed performing today in the amphitheatre—[in front of] a very inspiring audience. I hope every young artist, and student, achieves everything they desire and deserve in their life.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Kathak performance by Aditi Mangaldas and Hindustani Vocal and Abhang by Jayateerth Mevundi

WHEN: Tonight, 7:00pm onwards

WHERE: Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts, Saket

