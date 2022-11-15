20 held for duping people using ‘fake’ website for booking Ola scooty in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cybercrime branch of the Delhi Police busted a gang, which allegedly duped crores from more than a thousand people in the name of booking ‘Ola scooty’, said the police on Monday.

The accused used a fictitious website to trick people and promote this website on social media using different methods.

The Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a person who was defrauded Rs 32,000 in a similar way. During the investigation, the police zeroed the accused persons.

The police seized two laptops, one smartphone and two hard disks from T V Vekatakhala, the web developer who was arrested from Bangaluru, said Devesh Kumar Mahala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north). The police laid the trap to arrest the other co-accused. They raided various locations in Bihar and Gurugram and arrested four people from Telangana, three from Jharkhand, and 11 from Bihar.

The alleged first asked the victims to pay Rs 499 by online mode for registration and later were asked to deposit money in the name of transportation charges and insurance etc., said DCP. “After receiving the money, they used to extend the delivery time and befool them,” he added.

According to the police, each member of the group were assigned different jobs writing script for callers, call centre management, website development and promotion on social media. The police seized seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 keypad phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches, one airtel dongle and 114 sim cards from their possession.

‘Each member given different tasks’

According to the police, each member of the group was assigned different jobs — writing script for callers, call centre management, website development and promotion on social media. The police have seized seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 keypad phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches, one airtel dongle and 114 sim cards.

NEW DELHI: The cybercrime branch of the Delhi Police busted a gang, which allegedly duped crores from more than a thousand people in the name of booking ‘Ola scooty’, said the police on Monday. The accused used a fictitious website to trick people and promote this website on social media using different methods. The Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a person who was defrauded Rs 32,000 in a similar way. During the investigation, the police zeroed the accused persons. The police seized two laptops, one smartphone and two hard disks from T V Vekatakhala, the web developer who was arrested from Bangaluru, said Devesh Kumar Mahala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north). The police laid the trap to arrest the other co-accused. They raided various locations in Bihar and Gurugram and arrested four people from Telangana, three from Jharkhand, and 11 from Bihar. The alleged first asked the victims to pay Rs 499 by online mode for registration and later were asked to deposit money in the name of transportation charges and insurance etc., said DCP. “After receiving the money, they used to extend the delivery time and befool them,” he added. According to the police, each member of the group were assigned different jobs writing script for callers, call centre management, website development and promotion on social media. The police seized seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 keypad phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches, one airtel dongle and 114 sim cards from their possession. ‘Each member given different tasks’ According to the police, each member of the group was assigned different jobs — writing script for callers, call centre management, website development and promotion on social media. The police have seized seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 keypad phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches, one airtel dongle and 114 sim cards.