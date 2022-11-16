Home Cities Delhi

MCD Elections: Delhi residents associations release ‘people’s manifesto’ with focus on environment

Among the goals for MCD, the manifesto calls for better ward-level waste management, making 80 per cent of the city’s roads conducive to pedestrians, cyclists and for non-motorised transport.

Published: 16th November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations under the banner of United Residents Joint Action (URJA) of Delhi released a “People’s Manifesto” on Tuesday ahead of MCD elections with demands to make Delhi “liveable, breathable and commutable.”The manifesto, released in an event on Tuesday, underlines 7 topline demands, and 12 goals and provides solutions to achieve them. The resident's demands focus on pollution woes of the city and call upon goals-defined actions to address the issue.

Among the goals for MCD, the manifesto calls for better ward-level waste management, making 80 per cent of the city’s roads conducive to pedestrians, cyclists and for non-motorised transport, increasing forest cover which has been stagnant at 21 per cent since 2015, dedicated sheds, sterilisation and care for stray animals and procuring only electric vehicles for the corporation.

“Most air pollution action plans of government emphasise on increasing tree cover and do not aim to reduce and remove sources of pollution through technology, finance and awareness. Delhi has 13 air pollution hotspots including Wazirpur and RK Puram. While Wazirpur has a lot of industries and commercial clusters, RK Puram has a significantly higher tree cover. Then why is RK Puram still an air pollution hotspot? The action plans need to take a bottom-up approach to tackle ward-level pollution sources instead of a generic, one-size-fits-all approach and solutions,” said Wing Commander Jasbir Chadda, Secretary General, URJA

The other demands include a roadmap in the first 100 days of new councillors assuming office with “measurable, time-bound and ward-specific goals” to achieve citizen demands over the next five years.
Additionally, the manifesto demanded that the roadmap must be followed by publishing regular reports on progress, budget and expenses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Residents Joint Action Resident Welfare Associations MCD elections pollution woes tree cover
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp