Slum dweller is BJP candidate from Ramesh Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that the party has fielded Pradeep Tiwari, a resident of slum Chunabhatti, this time from the Ramesh Nagar Municipal Corporation ward. The saffron party leaders claimed that Pradeep Tiwari, who lives in garib basti, is one of the poorest candidates in the MCD elections.

The Delhi BJP also kicked off the party’s poll campaign by visiting Pradeep Tiwari’s residence here. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told supporters and cadre, present at the venue in large numbers, that the party has nominated a person living among them at the Ramesh Nagar ward, who knows their problems very well and by heart.

In such a situation, more than 25,000 people living here will naturally support Pradeep Tiwari and the BJP, so that after winning the party will work for the betterment of facilities. The party chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to work for the welfare of the poor. It is the dream of the PM that wherever there is a slum, a permanent house should be made there, this is the reason why the central government has started the work of giving flats to the slum dwellers.

“In Govindpuri area, we have given 3024 flats to slum dwellers, which have a boundary wall for security, kitchen, toilet and two beautiful rooms with balconies. Moreover, even crorepatis in Delhi do not have this type of an apartment, but the Prime Minister has given such an apartment with such a great flat for the poor,” the party chief said.

