Home Cities Delhi

Slum dweller is BJP candidate from Ramesh Nagar

In such a situation, more than 25,000 people living here will naturally support Pradeep Tiwari and the BJP, so that after winning the party will work for the betterment of facilities.

Published: 16th November 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for the ward Pradeep Tiwari flanked by the party chief. (Photo | Express)

BJP candidate for the ward Pradeep Tiwari flanked by the party chief. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that the party has fielded Pradeep Tiwari, a resident of slum Chunabhatti, this time from the Ramesh Nagar Municipal Corporation ward. The saffron party leaders claimed that Pradeep Tiwari, who lives in garib basti, is one of the poorest candidates in the MCD elections.

The Delhi BJP also kicked off the party’s poll campaign by visiting Pradeep Tiwari’s residence here. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told supporters and cadre, present at the venue in large numbers, that the party has nominated a person living among them at the Ramesh Nagar ward, who knows their problems very well and by heart.

In such a situation, more than 25,000 people living here will naturally support Pradeep Tiwari and the BJP, so that after winning the party will work for the betterment of facilities. The party chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to work for the welfare of the poor. It is the dream of the PM that wherever there is a slum, a permanent house should be made there, this is the reason why the central government has started the work of giving flats to the slum dwellers.

“In Govindpuri area, we have given 3024 flats to slum dwellers, which have a boundary wall for security, kitchen, toilet and two beautiful rooms with balconies. Moreover, even crorepatis in Delhi do not have this type of an apartment, but the Prime Minister has given such an apartment with such a great flat for the poor,” the party chief said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MCD elections Pradeep Tiwari slum dwellers
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp