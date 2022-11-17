BJP says AAP responsible for water crisis in Delhi, threatens protest if issue not solved

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of the water crisis in several parts of South Delhi, the BJP on Wednesday said that due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government, the city is yearning for drinking water. The party said they will resort to protest if the government does not ensure water supply in the next 48 hours.

They said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to make promises before coming to power to provide water for 24 hours. They also claimed to get rid of the tanker mafia, however, the reality is that the number of tankers has increased to 1,204 from 892 in eight years.

They also alleged that 48 per cent tankers are running in Delhi without GPS and taking advantage of the situation, the AAP MLAs are openly extorting money. “Water is being sold openly for money in industries, factories and homes. An owner of a tanker committed suicide in Sangam Vihar for which AAP’s MLA Prakash Jarwal was sent to jail,” they said.

He further said that no new treatment plant has been set up in the last eight years while the consumption of water which was earlier 900 MGD has now reached 1300 MGD. Reacting to the allegations, the AAP leaders said that after a week-long crisis, the residents of Vasant Kunj were victims of BJP’s political vendetta. It was revealed that the water crisis was artificially manufactured by BJP by rupturing the local water pipeline. DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj said,

“There was no water supply in Vasant Kunj for the past one week. We got to know that the pipeline was damaged by miscreants. It turned out that it was a conspiracy hatched by BJP to create a false narrative against AAP.”

