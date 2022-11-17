Kejriwal’s politics exposed after bribe charge: BJP 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal’s politics has been exposed after the arrest of the associates of AAP’s Model Town MLA in a cash-for-MCD ticket incident. The party has demanded that the chief minister should immediately expel the MLAs involved – Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Gupta – from his party.

The party leaders said that the AAP MLA’s brother-in-law was caught red-handed with a huge cash amount. The Delhi CM often used to accuse BJP of politics with money, but today it has been proved that Kejriwal himself is selling MCD tickets in each kiosk.

Criticising the AAP, the BJP leaders said that the party had sold its tickets for `90 lakh or so and in the future more layers of this whole horse-trading will be revealed. “Before 2015, Kejriwal made tall claims of removing legislators from the party who was found involved in any kind of corruption activities, but the big question that arises is what action will the Delhi CM take against the AAP MLA from Model Town?” asked a Delhi BJP leader.

“Kejriwal ministers and prominent leaders are behind bars for the corruption being done by them, on the other hand the leaders of AAP chant slogans of putting a full stop to it for seeking votes in the elections,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said that the people of the capital will never forgive the AAP government for the corruption. “In the past 75 years it is the first time that a minister of Delhi government is lodged in jail and then MLA’s are also being arrested on corruption charges. Kejriwal has really made a difference in the politics of the country,” the party leader said.

