MCD elections: Over 1,000 nominations rejected after scrutiny

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday rejected more than a thousand nominations received for contesting in the upcoming civic polls. The panel received a total 2,585 nominations or 250 seats.

The filing of nominations began on November 7 and the last date was November 14. The scrutinised process of nomination papers was completed on Wednesday, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

As per the data shared till 7:30 pm by the poll panel, a total of 1,131 nominations were rejected and 1,389 were validated. The AAP submitted 728 nominations, of which 466 nominations were rejected, while 247 were validated. The commission rejected 394 nominations by the BJP, while, it validated 246. The party had filled a total of 654 nominations.

The Indian National Congress had filled 405 nominations, of which 242 nominations were validated.

Besides, the scrutiny of 19 Congress nominations is still pending, said a senior official. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7.

The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14. In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27.

