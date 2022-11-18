Delhi: 10 crucial infra projects yet to take off sans environment clearance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten projects related to the construction of roads, including that of the Dwarka Expressway Package, aimed at easing traffic in the national capital along with the re-development of residential accommodations, are pending with the Delhi government’s Environment Department for approval, official sources claimed on Thursday.

The sources said L-G VK Saxena took up the matter in various discussions with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in their weekly meetings and had also written to the CM on August 17 and September 30.

“Ten projects of critical importance to the city that include construction of roads aimed at easing traffic and facilitating public transport, arterial roads, road under/over bridges, National Highway and ambitious redevelopment plans for residential accommodations, are yet pending with the Environment Department of Delhi Government, some of them since as long as 2019,” a source said.

The sources said all prerequisites, including money as compensation and land for compensatory afforestation by DDA, have already been put in place. According to sources, the pending projects include the Redevelopment of the General Pool Residential Colony at Sriniwaspuri, which has been pending since December 2019, Phase-III GPRA Colony at Sarojini Nagar, pending since March 2021.

The residential quarters for Central Industrial Security Force at Saket is also pending since March 2021. Redevelopment of two phases–IV and V–of GPRA colony at Sarojini Nagar is also pending since August 2021 and April this year, respectively. Meanwhile, the construction of Road Over Bridge / Road Under Bridge at Sultanpuri has been pending since April this year.

Pending projects

Phase-III GPRA Colony at Sarojini Nagar

Redevelopment of General Pool Residential Colony at Sriniwaspuri residential quarters for Central Industrial Security Force at Saket

Redevelopment of two phases–IV and V–of GPRA colony at Sarojini Nagar

Road Over Bridge / Road Under Bridge at Sultanpuri near Nangloi construction of Dwarka Expressway Package-II, IGIA

UER-II, NH-344

Corridors of Ring Road

Corridors of Burari Road

