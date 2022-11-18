Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case | Aftab introduced  victim as wife while renting flat: Police

The couple were looking for a flat on rent in Vasai, and most of the time Poonawala introduced Walkar as his wife though they were not married, said a local police official.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shradha Walkar, introduced her as his wife when they were looking for a rented accommodation near Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The couple were looking for a flat on rent in Vasai, and most of the time Poonawala introduced Walkar as his wife though they were not married, said a local police official.

They rented a one-room flat in a building in Naigaon (East) in 2019, claiming to be a married couple. The rent agreement was made in Poonawala's name.

No police verification of the tenant was done, which is mandatory in many areas in Maharashtra, as the housing society had not been registered, the official said.

In October 2020, they shifted into a rented one BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flat in Vasai (East) and Poonawala again introduced Walkar to the flat owner as his wife.
READ | Aaftab burnt Shraddha’s face to hide identity

For documents, he provided his own Aadhaar card along with details of his parents' Vasai home. Though the flat was rented in Poonawala's name, Walkar's photograph was attached to the police verification document, stamped by Tulinj police.

They vacated the Vasai flat in September 2021 and were believed to have moved to another building in the vicinity. It is from there that they moved to Delhi in March this year, a move that is being seen as part of Poonawala's plan to murder Walkar, the police official added.

According to Delhi police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27), on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.
ALSO READ | Police visit accused Aftab Poonawala's office, search for evidence

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Murder Shraddha Walkar Shraddha Murder Case Aftab Poonawala
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp