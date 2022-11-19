Home Cities Delhi

BJP promises phone app, paperless MCD 

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Announcing another resolution for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that after coming back to power in MCD, they will first make the corporation paperless. “BJP will make a phone app of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by March 31 next and through it, all its services will be made available to the public easily from home,” said Satish Upadhyay, former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party and convener of Corporation Election Manifesto Committee. 

On this occasion, Upadhyay said that the party is collecting suggestions for the manifesto by going among the people through various mediums, apart from groups related to RWAs, business and industrial organizations, youth and women. 

“We also have direct dialogue with villagers, self-employed people, corporation workers etc,” he added. According to the party, more than 61,000 people of Delhi have sent suggestions to the BJP through the website and WhatsApp number issued by the party.

The other senior leaders of the party including its state president Adesh Gupta and office bearers, MLAs, senior members of Manifesto Committee Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Harsh Malhotra, Rekha Gupta, Sandeep Kapoor, Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Raghav Awasthi are talking to different organisations regarding the formation of the manifesto for civic polls. 

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14. In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. 

