BJP's Sambit Patra accuses AAP leader of taking money from MCD official

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday released a ‘sting video’ alleging that the senior AAP leader and five-time MCD councillor Mukesh Goyal was heard and seen making money transactions and threatening a government official. The party, while releasing the video, accused the AAP leader of demanding Rs 1 crore from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for giving gifts to party leaders.

Rejecting the allegations, Goel said that the BJP is trying to divert people’s attention from anti-incumbency prevailing since the last 15 years in the civic agency. He said that he will file defamation against the BJP leaders.

The BJP leader demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack him from the party without any delay. “Mukesh Goel sought `1 crore from the MCD junior engineer, saying it was needed for giving Diwali gifts to 100-150 leaders,” claimed BJP national spokesperson.

Patra also said Goel was the ‘right hand’ of Kejriwal who never took any decision in the matters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without consulting him. “It is clearly heard in the video that Goel is calling the engineer and talking about celebrating Diwali and distributing gifts. Not only this, he could be heard tempting him in the video to transfer the engineer to the area where the maximum collection is made,” the BJP leader said.

He questioned the Delhi CM when will the corrupt AAP minister and MLA’s including Satyendar Jain, Mukesh Goel, Akhilesh Tripathi be sacked from the party. Reacting to the allegations, the AAP leader said that he will file a defamation case against them. “I will file a defamation case against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and his associates for circulating fake audios and doctored videos. I am ready to be probed by any investigative agency in the country,” he said.

Goel further said that the BJP has controlled the MCD for the last 15 years and during this period it has been involved in multiple scams and instances of corruption. Now with the MCD elections just a few days away, it is releasing such fabricated audio clippings to divert attention from its mismanagement of the MCD.

