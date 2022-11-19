Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots 2020: Court acquits four from charges of rioting

Head Constable Hari Babu and Constable Vipin — who were on duty at the time of the alleged incident. But the head constable was unable to recognise the accused persons, the court said.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Friday, while hearing a case regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, acquitted four persons from charges of rioting and setting ablaze a shop. Mohammed Shahnawaz, Mohammed Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that set ablaze a shop and a vehicle in Gokalpuri area on February 24, 2020.

“In view of my foregoing discussions, observations and findings, I find that charges levelled against the accused persons are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons’ are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said. The court noted that according to the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, it was proved that an unlawful assembly indulged in vandalism and arson in the area.

It said for proving the identity of the accused persons, the prosecution had produced two witnesses — Head Constable Hari Babu and Constable Vipin — who were on duty at the time of the alleged incident. But the head constable was unable to recognise the accused persons, the court said. “He (Hari Babu) was cross-examined by the prosecutor, wherein he admitted the suggestion that he was unable to identify four rioters correctly because of memory loss,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots riotous mob acquitted
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp