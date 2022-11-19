Delhi riots 2020: Court acquits four from charges of rioting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Friday, while hearing a case regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, acquitted four persons from charges of rioting and setting ablaze a shop. Mohammed Shahnawaz, Mohammed Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that set ablaze a shop and a vehicle in Gokalpuri area on February 24, 2020.

“In view of my foregoing discussions, observations and findings, I find that charges levelled against the accused persons are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons’ are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said. The court noted that according to the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, it was proved that an unlawful assembly indulged in vandalism and arson in the area.

It said for proving the identity of the accused persons, the prosecution had produced two witnesses — Head Constable Hari Babu and Constable Vipin — who were on duty at the time of the alleged incident. But the head constable was unable to recognise the accused persons, the court said. “He (Hari Babu) was cross-examined by the prosecutor, wherein he admitted the suggestion that he was unable to identify four rioters correctly because of memory loss,” the court said.

NEW DELHI: A court on Friday, while hearing a case regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, acquitted four persons from charges of rioting and setting ablaze a shop. Mohammed Shahnawaz, Mohammed Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that set ablaze a shop and a vehicle in Gokalpuri area on February 24, 2020. “In view of my foregoing discussions, observations and findings, I find that charges levelled against the accused persons are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons’ are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said. The court noted that according to the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, it was proved that an unlawful assembly indulged in vandalism and arson in the area. It said for proving the identity of the accused persons, the prosecution had produced two witnesses — Head Constable Hari Babu and Constable Vipin — who were on duty at the time of the alleged incident. But the head constable was unable to recognise the accused persons, the court said. “He (Hari Babu) was cross-examined by the prosecutor, wherein he admitted the suggestion that he was unable to identify four rioters correctly because of memory loss,” the court said.