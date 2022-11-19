Home Cities Delhi

Delhi university asks UGC to intervene in reappointment of Varghese 

In the letter, the university stated that the college has been repeatedly justifying the reappointment of Varghese by citing the resolutions of its Supreme Council.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University pic

Delhi University (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to intervene in the matter related to the appointment of professor John Varghese as principal of St Stephen’s College, stating that his extension is ‘ultra vires’ of the provisions of the commission’s act. The Assitant registrar of the University wrote a letter to the secretary of the UGC mentioning that the varsity is “constrained” from recognising Varghese as principal of the college ever since his five-year term ended last year in February.

“The intervention of the UGC is very kindly solicited to preclude any act of defilement of UGC regulations by St. Stephen’s College and other colleges as well,’’ the letter read. In March 2016, Varghese was appointed as the principal of St. Stephen College for the five years tenure following which his tenure was extended by the Supreme Council of the college.  Earlier, before the admission process, the University and Varghese have been at the loggerheads over the admission policy for several months. 

In the letter, the university stated that the college has been repeatedly justifying the reappointment of Varghese by citing the resolutions of its Supreme Council.  The University in August wrote to St Stephen’s chairman Prem Chand Singh, declaring the reappointment of Varghese as ‘’null and void’’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Brar John Varghese St Stephen’s College
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp