Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says Jain undergoing physiotherapy, BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday defended jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who is facing political backlash for a purported video where he was seen getting a “massage” in Tihar jail cell.The party came to Jain’s rescue and claimed that Jain was in fact getting physiotherapy as a treatment for an injury he sustained in the jail. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the BJP and called it a tactic to gain an upper hand in the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Delhi.

“Sensing its defeat in upcoming elections, BJP has stooped so low that it is shamelessly mocking Satyendar Jain. He fell in prison and suffered a spine injury. Doctors recommended routine physiotherapy but BJP has made fun of his ailment by leaking a video of him receiving the therapy. Court ordered ED to not leak the video but the BJP did so in wilful disobedience of the order,” he said. He also showed alleged medical records of Jain which noted physiotherapy as one of the treatment protocols.

“I am putting this on record that during his time in prison, he fell and his spine got injured. As per his medical records, his nerves got pinched and he was hospitalised. He underwent two surgeries through which nerve blocks were implanted. The doctors recommended regular physiotherapy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jain’s legal team moved to a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking the footage.

While, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the AAP as a “Spa Massage” party. “Where is Kejriwal hiding now? Jain can be seen enjoying massage and meeting visitors in his cell which is a total violation of rules of the prison manual. This VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy,” Bhatia said.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against Jain for allegedly taking massage while in custody which is against norms. Verma ssaid, “It is clearly visible in the video that he is getting massaged.”

