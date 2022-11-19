Home Cities Delhi

NOTA to be considered 'fictional electoral candidate', says election commission

In a situation where the NOTA received the highest vote, then the concerned returning officer will not declare the results and immediately send the report to the State Election Commission.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

NOTA

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: None of the Above (NOTA) will be more powerful in the upcoming civic polls in Delhi as it will be considered as the “fictional electoral candidate” while declaring the election result. Re-election will be held in municipal wards, where NOTA will receive the highest votes as compared to other candidates.

The issue of NOTA was discussed in the meeting held on January 12, 2022, in the State Election Commission, Delhi with the national and State political parties and a general consensus emerged that NOTA should be treated as a ‘Fictional Electoral Candidate’, said the commission in its order. 

In a situation where the NOTA received the highest vote, then the concerned returning officer will not declare the results and immediately send the report to the State Election Commission. Thereafter the State Election Commission will declare a fresh election on the said seats after scrutinising the result. The fresh election will start from the nomination stage, said a senior officer of the Commission.  

In case, the NOTA and a contesting candidate will get the same number of votes, then the contesting candidate will be declared as the winning candidate. In the 2020 assembly elections, 43,108 votes were cast for the NOTA.

Fresh elections if NOTA wins
In a situation where the NOTA received the highest vote, the returning officer will send the report to the State Election Commission immediately. It will then declare a fresh election on the said seats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NOTA civic polls fictional electoral candidate Election Commission
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp