Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his silence over videos that purportedly showed jailed minister Satyendar Jain getting massage and receiving visitors inside his prison cell.

No immediate reaction from the AAP was available on BJP's charges.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become 'Spa and Massage Party', BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said citing the videos that went viral on social media and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain's conduct in the jail.

"Where is Kejriwal hidden now? Jain can be seen enjoying massage and meeting visitors in his cell in total violation of rules and prison laws. This VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy," Bhatia said in a press conference.

ALSO READ: Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral

Kejriwal has not yet removed Jain from the post of minister in his government despite being behind the bars for over five months, he said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency earlier this month had informed a court that the minister was getting a massage and enjoying other facilities in the jail.

ALSO READ| Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Bhatia alleged that the video showing Jain meeting visitors and having discussions with them in his jail cell indicated that the evidence against him was being tampered with.

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his silence over videos that purportedly showed jailed minister Satyendar Jain getting massage and receiving visitors inside his prison cell. No immediate reaction from the AAP was available on BJP's charges. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become 'Spa and Massage Party', BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said citing the videos that went viral on social media and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain's conduct in the jail. "Where is Kejriwal hidden now? Jain can be seen enjoying massage and meeting visitors in his cell in total violation of rules and prison laws. This VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy," Bhatia said in a press conference. ALSO READ: Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral Kejriwal has not yet removed Jain from the post of minister in his government despite being behind the bars for over five months, he said. Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency earlier this month had informed a court that the minister was getting a massage and enjoying other facilities in the jail. ALSO READ| Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury Bhatia alleged that the video showing Jain meeting visitors and having discussions with them in his jail cell indicated that the evidence against him was being tampered with.