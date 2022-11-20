Nadda, Rajnath, BJP bigwigs to hit streets to boost MCD campaign

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In order to maintain its hold over Municipal Corporation of Delhi and win back people’s trust for the next assembly election, the BJP has decided to field a battery of star campaigners in the city. Prominent faces of the party will hit the campaign trail from Sunday.

Party’s national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sharma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bhojpuri filmstar and MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and many other star faces of the party will campaign across the city, the party general secretary of Delhi Unit, Kuljeet Chahal, said.

The party has decided to kickstart the campaign with 14 roadshows on Sunday and will hold one or more roadshows everyday till the last day of campaigning, Chahal said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also join the campagning in the coming days, BJP sources added.

Apart from roadshows, the party is also planning to hold public meetings, which will be addressed by senior party leaders, including Union ministers, in all 250 wards. The number of civic wards was reduced from 272 to 250 in October Earlier this week, the party released its campaign song for the upcoming civic body polls, highlighting the services renedered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government and BJP-governed corporations during Covid-19 pandemic while attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on “pollution and corruption”

