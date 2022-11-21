Graft rampant, saffron tide coming: BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a massive show of strength, the BJP on Sunday held road shows and rallies of its bigwigs including Chief Ministers from party-ruled states, in Delhi. The party organised as many as 14 roadshows across the city in which its national president JP Nadda, CMs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh and several MPs took part.

Thousands of people gathered at 14 different locations across the city to witness the mega roadshow. All party workers and people were seen clad in saffron-coloured straps around their neck. They were waving flags with the party’s ‘lotus’ symbol across the capital city.

“Delhiites are looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the city and they have faith in the BJP,” said party chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda, while conducting Vijay Sankalp Road Show. Nadda started the roadshow from Hamdard Mor in South Delhi and concluded at Sangam Vihar.

Nadda said the deeds of the Kejriwal Government are already before the people. “Delhiites have completely lost faith in the AAP, after the video of the jailed Minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in prison went viral,” he added.

“The residents of the capital will form a ‘double engine’ government in the municipal corporation elections, following which they will make a ‘triple engine’ government in Delhi by making the BJP win in the next assembly elections,” he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MP Pravesh Sahib Singh carried out the Vijay Sankalp roadshow from Rama Park Uttam Nagar to Vikaspuri Corporation wards. The people of the area welcomed Singh by wearing a turban and showering flowers on him.

Singh expressed confidence that the people of the city would once again give the BJP an opportunity to serve in the MCD. “It hurts when I see the pollution of the Yamuna. We have released funds for the Kejriwal government to stop the drains which pollute the river but they have not done anything,” said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Referring to the Mehrauli murder case, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the country needs a Uniform Civil Code and law against love Jihad. “Our country doesn’t need Aftab (Shraddha murder case accused) but a leader like PM Modi,” he said.

