Home Cities Delhi

Graft rampant, saffron tide coming: BJP

BJP unleashes mega show to woo colony voters   Kejriwal blames BJP for mounds of garbage in capital.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and others during a roadshow ahead of MCD elections on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and others during a roadshow ahead of MCD elections on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a massive show of strength, the BJP on Sunday held road shows and rallies of its bigwigs including Chief Ministers from party-ruled states, in Delhi. The party organised as many as 14 roadshows across the city in which its national president JP Nadda, CMs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh and several MPs took part. 

Thousands of people gathered at 14 different locations across the city to witness the mega roadshow. All party workers and people were seen clad in saffron-coloured straps around their neck. They were waving flags with the party’s ‘lotus’ symbol across the capital city.

“Delhiites are looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the city and they have faith in the BJP,” said party chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda, while conducting Vijay Sankalp Road Show. Nadda started the roadshow from Hamdard Mor in South Delhi and concluded at Sangam Vihar.

Nadda said the deeds of the Kejriwal Government are already before the people. “Delhiites have completely lost faith in the AAP, after the video of the jailed Minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in prison went viral,” he added.

“The residents of the capital will form a ‘double engine’ government in the municipal corporation elections, following which they will make a ‘triple engine’ government in Delhi by making the BJP win in the next assembly elections,” he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MP Pravesh Sahib Singh carried out the Vijay Sankalp roadshow from Rama Park Uttam Nagar to Vikaspuri Corporation wards. The people of the area welcomed Singh by wearing a turban and showering flowers on him.

Singh expressed confidence that the people of the city would once again give the BJP an opportunity to serve in the MCD. “It hurts when I see the pollution of the Yamuna. We have released funds for the Kejriwal government to stop the drains which pollute the river but they have not done anything,” said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Referring to the Mehrauli murder case, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the country needs a Uniform Civil Code and law against love Jihad. “Our country doesn’t need Aftab (Shraddha murder case accused) but a leader like PM Modi,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP roadshows Nadda
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp