Investigate those meeting Jain in prison: BJP to probe agencies

NEW DELHI: Raising questions on Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s video getting a massage in Tihar Jail, Delhi BJP on Sunday demanded investigative agencies to probe the people meeting him in the prison cell. The court is cancelling Jain’s bail each time, however, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still trying his best to save him.

The party leaders said that while the lawyers of the Delhi government are going to the court and questioning who leaked the video, the reality lies in what Jain was doing inside the jail on the pretext of punishment. “Several well-known physiotherapists have rejected Sisodia’s claim that Jain was getting physiotherapy treatment as shown in the videos,” said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

