Home Cities Delhi

Investigate those meeting Jain in prison: BJP to probe agencies

The court is cancelling Jain’s bail each time, however, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still trying his best to save him.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addresses a press conference ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Raising questions on Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s video getting a massage in Tihar Jail, Delhi BJP on Sunday demanded investigative agencies to probe the people meeting him in the prison cell. The court is cancelling Jain’s bail each time, however, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still trying his best to save him.

The party leaders said that while the lawyers of the Delhi government are going to the court and questioning who leaked the video, the reality lies in what Jain was doing inside the jail on the pretext of punishment. “Several well-known physiotherapists have rejected Sisodia’s claim that Jain was getting physiotherapy treatment as shown in the videos,” said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Tihar Jail Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp