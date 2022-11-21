Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, Sisodia told reporters.

Published: 21st November 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party has "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he told reporters.

"But, we gave the vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this poll. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor as if a BJP councillor will be there in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.

"So, a new campaign 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.

BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls, but to only "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he alleged.

