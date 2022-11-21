Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder: Delhi Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shraddha murder

Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

"The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without X-ray, it is very difficult to identify," he said.

Walkar moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aaftab Amin Poonawala (28) earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

At the flat, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area.

As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder: Anger, lack of communication key factors behind violent crimes, say experts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Walkar Shraddha murder
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp