Delhi: Bishnoi syndicate’s sharpshooter arrested 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a wanted sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitneder Gogi gang syndicate after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, an official said on Monday. During the encounter, one of the bullets fired by the accused hit a Delhi Police Head Constable on his bullet-proof vest.

The accused, identified as Rajesh alias Sethi alias Fauji (41), was wanted in more than nine cases of sensational murders, attempt to murder and robbery. Dy. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said they had received information regarding movement of gangster Rajesh on November 18 after which a trap was laid in Alipur, Delhi to nab him.

During interrogation, accused revealed that he had come to eliminate certain targets in the Alipur area and for that he had also roped in two more criminals. On his instance, two more persons were arrested.

