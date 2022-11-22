Plea in Delhi HC seeking transfer of case to CBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the case from Delhi Police to the CBI, alleging that presence of media and the public at places of recovery evidence amounts to tampering.

The petitioner, in the plea, said that the area of crime has not been sealed yet and can be easily accessed by the media and public, which may tamper the evidence. “The presence of media and public at crime location amounts to interference with the evidence,” it said. It has further alleged that every detail regarding the investigation has been shared by the police to media and public which is against the law.

“The investigation cannot be efficiently be carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidences and the witnesses as the incident took place about six months back in May, 2022,” the petition filed by Joshini Tuli submitted.

On Thursday, a Delhi court had extended five-day police custody of Aftab Poonawala, the accused. Meanwhile, the Delhi police moved an application in court here for conducting a polygraph test on Poonawala on the ground that he is providing incorrect information and misleading police, a court source said.

‘Each detail regarding probe sent to media’

The petitioner alleged the area can be easily accessed by the media and public and that every detail regarding the investigation has been shared by the police to media and public, which is against the law.

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the case from Delhi Police to the CBI, alleging that presence of media and the public at places of recovery evidence amounts to tampering. The petitioner, in the plea, said that the area of crime has not been sealed yet and can be easily accessed by the media and public, which may tamper the evidence. “The presence of media and public at crime location amounts to interference with the evidence,” it said. It has further alleged that every detail regarding the investigation has been shared by the police to media and public which is against the law. “The investigation cannot be efficiently be carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidences and the witnesses as the incident took place about six months back in May, 2022,” the petition filed by Joshini Tuli submitted. On Thursday, a Delhi court had extended five-day police custody of Aftab Poonawala, the accused. Meanwhile, the Delhi police moved an application in court here for conducting a polygraph test on Poonawala on the ground that he is providing incorrect information and misleading police, a court source said. ‘Each detail regarding probe sent to media’ The petitioner alleged the area can be easily accessed by the media and public and that every detail regarding the investigation has been shared by the police to media and public, which is against the law.