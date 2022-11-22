Home Cities Delhi

Rohingya, Bangladeshi refugees new MCD poll issue

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Shradhha murder case, issues surrounding Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi refugees have entered the municipal election in Delhi. “If Kejriwal wins in the municipal polls, then he will settle Rohingyas and Bangladeshi refugees in your area,” said BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a public gathering at Chhawla ward in Delhi. 

 Mishra along with Tajinder Bagga on Sunday held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Shashi Yadav, who earlier spoke about the Shraddha murder case and pledged that “he will not let any more sisters like Sharadha be the victim of any Aftabs”

Asking the crowd, Mishra said, “Imagine, if Kejriwal comes to MCD, then who will get the shops in your markets?”  To his question, the crowd shouted  “Rohingyas”.  He further asked, “Who will get the ownership of your parking?”, and the crowd shouted “Rohingyas” again.

Asking to vote for BJP candidate, Bagga pointed out, “When Kejriwal dared to settle Rohingya Muslims in Chhawla, Yadav fought against him, we can strengthen Shashi by making him win.”

In August this year, a political controversy erupted over Rohingyas between the central and the Delhi government for shifting Rohingya refugees to Bakkarwala flats in Outer Delhi. At that time, the locals and BJP leaders protested against this decision. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also raised Shradhha murder case in the civic polls earlier. 

TAGS
Shradhha murder case Rohingya Muslims Bangladeshi refugees municipal election Delhi BJP AAP Kejriwal
