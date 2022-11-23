BJP, AAP misrule to propel Congress to power: Ajay Maken

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior party leader Ajay Maken says his party will gain majority in MCD elections as people are fed up with the ‘misrule’ of the BJP and AAP governments. The five-time MP/MLA who has held several portfolios in Central and Delhi governments said that the AAP is party to corruption in the implementation of power subsidy and has failed to address problems key to Delhi, like management of AQI levels and air pollution, etc. Speaking with Anup Verma – the former minister and star campaigner for the party Maken said that the Congress will expose both the ruling parties in the capital – BJP and AAP. Excerpts:

What are the major issues which Congress has been highlighting for the MCD elections?

We have analysed the ‘electricity model’ of the AAP government. The model is not only mired in corruption but has been causing mass exodus of industries to other states. On one side they are claiming free power to residents while the fact is that the tariff in Delhi is the highest in the country. Air pollution in Delhi is a serious issue and the Congress will raise this issue among the people.

There is a huge difference between claim and ground reality in the field of education and also in the capital. Unemployment, water crisis, sanitation, garbage crisis, etc are the issues which have neither been addressed by the eight-year-old AAP government nor the BJP-ruled MCDs in their 15 years in power.

What are the stakes for the Congress party this time?

The party is working to increase its vote share by regaining the support of our vote bank. The Congress had garnered a 23 per cent share of votes last time, while this time we hope for a big jump. Delhi Congress, in accord with its central leadership, is actively working on the grassroots level and surely we will come back to power.

Will the party bring its central leaders for the campaign?

Central leaders of the Congress will also be active on the ground for the party’s candidates.

Will Rahul Gandhi campaign in MCD elections?

Rahul Gandhi had not campaigned in the last MCD elections in 2017. This time, he is busy with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Though he will not join the campaign, other senior leaders will join in.

Has the Congress any plan to provide houses/flats for residents of JJ colonies?

The Congress party has always been concerned for those living in JJ colonies and slums in Delhi. It was the Congress government which brought Kathputli Colony redevelopment plan. Now, there is no development in our plan. This apart, we have worked for the welfare of JJ colonies and slum dwellers on a massive scale through various schemes. Now, it is unfortunate that people living in these colonies are facing problems.

How is the party intensifying its campaign?

Congress is working actively to highlight issues related to the people. Delhi Congress and its

leaders are also active on the ground.

