Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Blend of satire, shows and street plays to woo voters

Similarly, the BJP took a jibe at the AAP by creating a series of videos and posters pertaining to other problems like air pollution, the liquor policy scam, education and others.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Imagine Yamraj and Chitragupta travelling to the capital city to look into the Yamuna River’s bad condition and air pollution. In the same vein, the Delhi BJP has launched an online campaign titled “Jisne Diya Mauka, Usko Mila Dhokha”. At a glance, the campaign appears to be modelled after the 90s’ Bollywood fantasy film “Taqdeerwala,” starring Kadar Khan and Asrani. 

BJP leadership including national vice-president Baijayanta Jay Panda, Delhi party chief and Adesh Gupta shared these comical video snippets to attack the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal elections. In one such video, Yamraj along with Chitragupta reaches the capital to visit his ‘sister Yamuna’ and gets disgruntled after seeing the pollution levels. 

Similarly, the BJP took a jibe at the AAP by creating a series of videos and posters pertaining to other problems like air pollution, the liquor policy scam, education and others. Rohit Upadhyay, social media in-charge of BJP said, “Our creative team brainstormed on ideas and planned ahead to make the series “Jisne Diya Mauka, Usko Mila Dhokha” to satirically expose the failures of the Delhi government.” 

He claimed that the series has been gaining attraction on social media and we are receiving positive responses for this campaign. “Other major parties AAP and Congress are also copying our ideas,” he said. 
Meanwhile, the AAP kicked off the second phase of its campaign for the MCD polls. The party has decided to woo voters with music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings (nukkad sabhas).

The party’s Delhi unit convener and state minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that AAP will hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, till December 2 – the day the campaign will be concluded. The theme for the second phase of the AAP campaign will be ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MCD polls
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp