Delhi: Blend of satire, shows and street plays to woo voters

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Imagine Yamraj and Chitragupta travelling to the capital city to look into the Yamuna River’s bad condition and air pollution. In the same vein, the Delhi BJP has launched an online campaign titled “Jisne Diya Mauka, Usko Mila Dhokha”. At a glance, the campaign appears to be modelled after the 90s’ Bollywood fantasy film “Taqdeerwala,” starring Kadar Khan and Asrani.

BJP leadership including national vice-president Baijayanta Jay Panda, Delhi party chief and Adesh Gupta shared these comical video snippets to attack the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal elections. In one such video, Yamraj along with Chitragupta reaches the capital to visit his ‘sister Yamuna’ and gets disgruntled after seeing the pollution levels.

Similarly, the BJP took a jibe at the AAP by creating a series of videos and posters pertaining to other problems like air pollution, the liquor policy scam, education and others. Rohit Upadhyay, social media in-charge of BJP said, “Our creative team brainstormed on ideas and planned ahead to make the series “Jisne Diya Mauka, Usko Mila Dhokha” to satirically expose the failures of the Delhi government.”

He claimed that the series has been gaining attraction on social media and we are receiving positive responses for this campaign. “Other major parties AAP and Congress are also copying our ideas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP kicked off the second phase of its campaign for the MCD polls. The party has decided to woo voters with music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings (nukkad sabhas).

The party’s Delhi unit convener and state minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that AAP will hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, till December 2 – the day the campaign will be concluded. The theme for the second phase of the AAP campaign will be ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).

