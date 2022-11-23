Probe scam in power subsidy in Delhi, says Congress

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and CWC member Ajay Maken on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of a Rs 5,000 crore ‘scam’ in power subsidy to discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. Maken claimed that the ‘electricity model’ of the AAP government has caused an exodus of manufacturers which has resulted in a rise in unemployment.

The Congress leader said that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in his budget speech, has been saying that 90 per cent of domestic consumers are getting free electricity, which is 53 lakh households out of a total of 58 lakh in the city.

“The AAP has paid a total of Rs 14,731 crore to the discoms for this 90 per cent of domestic consumers. However, through the Voluntary Subsidy Scheme, just 38 lakh consumers have registered for the subsidy which is just 60 per cent of the total consumers,” he said.

“Accordingly, 30 per cent of the total consumers, in whose name unchecked and unaudited subsidy was given, do not even exist. This makes it a scam of Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.

