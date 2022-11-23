Shraddha murder case: Aaftab to undergo polygraph test today

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the gruesome murder case of a 27-year-old woman, will most likely undergo a polygraph test on Wednesday, Delhi Police sources said.

“The process to conduct his polygraph test already started on Tuesday evening at the Forensic Science laboratory and most likely it will be conducted on Wednesday,” the source told the New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, a local Court in Delhi extended Aaftab’s police custody by four more days on the ground that the investigation of the case is yet to be concluded. The police have recently found some crucial evidence like a rough site plan or a map from the Mehrauli flat where the accused and victim were residing. The police said that this map will assist them in the further search programme.

Sources in the Delhi Police have several times averred that a polygraph and a Narco test are imperative in the Shraddha murder case as the accused Aaftab, during the interrogation, has been deceptive in nature and has several times tried to mislead the interrogators. The cops feel that the woman’s murder was not done in a fit of rage, but, with a foolproof plan. “He has an answer to every question. Speaks well in English,” sources said.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse, and respiration, are recorded while he is answering a series of questions. Official sources said a pre-medical session was to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions and a scientific session was conducted on accused Aaftab at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini on Tuesday.

However, the main polygraph test, in which a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police investigators will be asked, will most likely be taken on Wednesday. After the Polygraph test, the Delhi Police will try to get the narco test conducted on the accused before his 4-day police custody ends.

