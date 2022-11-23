Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab to undergo polygraph test today

On Tuesday, a local Court in Delhi extended Aaftab’s police custody by four more days on the ground that the investigation of the case is yet to be concluded.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the gruesome murder case of a 27-year-old woman, will most likely undergo a polygraph test on Wednesday, Delhi Police sources said.

“The process to conduct his polygraph test already started on Tuesday evening at the Forensic Science laboratory and most likely it will be conducted on Wednesday,” the source told the New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, a local Court in Delhi extended Aaftab’s police custody by four more days on the ground that the investigation of the case is yet to be concluded. The police have recently found some crucial evidence like a rough site plan or a map from the Mehrauli flat where the accused and victim were residing. The police said that this map will assist them in the further search programme.

Sources in the Delhi Police have several times averred that a polygraph and a Narco test are imperative in the Shraddha murder case as the accused Aaftab, during the interrogation, has been deceptive in nature and has several times tried to mislead the interrogators. The cops feel that the woman’s murder was not done in a fit of rage, but, with a foolproof plan. “He has an answer to every question. Speaks well in English,” sources said.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse, and respiration, are recorded while he is answering a series of questions. Official sources said a pre-medical session was to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions and a scientific session was conducted on accused Aaftab at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini on Tuesday.

However, the main polygraph test, in which a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police investigators will be asked, will most likely be taken on Wednesday. After the Polygraph test, the Delhi Police will try to get the narco test conducted on the accused before his 4-day police custody ends. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polygraph Aaftab Shraddha murder case
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp