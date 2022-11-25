Home Cities Delhi

Around 150 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

According to the fire department, the call regarding the fire was received at 9:19 pm on Thursday following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, on November 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 150 shops were gutted in a blaze at a wholesale market in Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk while firefighting operations continued even after 24 hours on Friday, police said. The firefighters burnt the midnight oil to bring the situation under control. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, while speaking to this newspaper, said the team was informed about the fire around 9.20 pm on Thursday after which 40 fire tenders rushed to the Bhagirath Palace market. 

Flames and smoke billow out as fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk, in old Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

Five buildings were affected and three of them collapsed, officials said, adding no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. “The fire was brought under control on Friday morning but by evening, it reignited and became massive once again. It has been nearly 24 hours since the fire broke out and firefighters are still struggling to douse the flames,” said a senior police officer.

The fire trucks had problem in reaching the spot on time due to the narrow lanes of the locality. Apart from the narrow lanes, portion of 4-5 buildings also collapsed. To counter the shortage of water, the DFS plugged the trucks all the way from the market till the Red Fort Metro Station. Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said that legal action should be taken as per law, once the fire is extinguished and after detailed assessment of the damages.

Meanwhile, traders associations said that they will take all possible steps to provide help to the affected traders. “It is difficult to estimate how many shops have been affected so far, but considering the nature of the fire, about 250 shops are expected to be affected by the fire,” said a member of Confederation of All India Trades.

Up in flames

  • In 2021-2022, 27,343 calls were recieved by the fire dept
  • In October, a major fire broke out in Gandhi Nagar cloth marker, leaving one person dead
  • In November, a factory in Narela caught fire, 2 people died
  • In May, a massive fire broke out in in Mundka, more than 27 people died 

WATCH HERE: 

