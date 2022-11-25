Delhi HC asks Nair, Boinpally to respond to CBI’s plea on bail order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court sought the responses of businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally on Thursday on the CBI’s pleas challenging the bail granted to them in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 for the national capital.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notices to Nair and Boinpally, asking them to file their replies to the CBI petitions, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 5. The court also asked them to file their replies to the CBI’s application seeking to stay the trial court’s bail order.

Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge, and Boinpally, however, are still in custody as they were arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy. During the hearing, the judge said, “They are already in custody (in the ED case). Why do you want a stay on that order? What is the hurry? Let them file a reply, then we will see” and deferred the hearing on the CBI’s stay application.

Challenging the bail order, CBI’s counsel Nikhil Goel contended that every reasoning given by the trial court judge was “perverse”. Goel also informed the court that the statutory time period of 60 days from the date of the first arrest for filing a chargesheet will expire on Friday, when the agency will file the document. “Regarding these two respondents (Nair and Boinpally), we will be filing the chargesheet by tomorrow. We will not breach the 60-day period,” he said.

Representing Nair in the matter, senior advocate Rebecca John said the whole jurisprudence has changed in the country and now, it is jail and not bail. She said the moment Nair got bail in the CBI case, he was arrested by the ED in the money-laundering case and added, “This is how the agencies work. The agencies act in tandem.”

Order against Fernandez delayed

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned arguments in a money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others for December 12. Court adjourned the matter after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

