Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘Many weapons used to chop body’

NEW DELHI: In last few days, Delhi Police have recovered several sharp-edged tools from the Mehrauli flat, where Shraddha Walkar was murdered, which the accused Aaftab Amin Poonewala might have used to chop the victim’s body into many pieces, official sources said on Thursday.

“We have recovered several items, including some big knives from the house which we have sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used for chopping the victim’s body,” sources said, adding that Poonawala may have used more than one weapon to slice the body.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into several pieces, and disposed them of at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana for several months. He was arrested on November 12, six months after he committed the heinous crime.

The cops in the national capital are putting all the evidence together to solidify the murder case against Aaftab. It took accused Poonawala several months, starting from May 18 when he killed his partner, to gradually dispose of all the body parts. He took several precautions to make sure that the crime committed by him does not come in light.

Aaftab used to leave his flat every night around 2am, carrying a plastic bag containing a body part of the victim, throw it at an abandoned place and return back home by 4 am. The search operation to find strewn body parts is still going on and multiple teams of Delhi Police are scanning every possible location where the accused might have dumped the pieces. In the past few days, the cops have found two crucial evidence -- a fragment of a skull and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling.

Meanwhile, the second session of the polygraph test of Poonawala which started around 12 pm at the FSL Rohini went on for nearly eight hours. He was asked about 40 questions. Sources said Poonawala cooperated during his examination but some of the recording was not clear as he was sneezing. The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as he was down with fever and cold.

Aaftab asked to reply to 40 questions in polygraph test

