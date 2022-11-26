AAP showcasing its work in Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party is confident of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in MCD elections this time since people are fed up after their 15-year rule, says Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, who is heading the campaign for AAP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is set to win over 230 out of the total 250 seats, Rai tells Anup Verma in an interview. Excerpts:

What is the focus of AAP campaign for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi?

The party’s slogan is ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ke parishad’. We are conducting door-to-door campaigns on a daily basis to reach out to voters and make them aware of the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Our star campaigners, including Manish Sisodia and Atishi, are working in the field to ensure victory.

How many seats do you expect AAP to win?

People are fed up of the BJP and they want to see AAP ruling the municipal corporation. The party will win more than 230 seats.

What do you have to say about the dissent among party leaders over ticket distribution?

We had shortlisted the names of 11 candidates from each ward, out of which only one person was supposed to get the ticket. This led to the other people getting a bit disappointed. We have given the tickets after proper assessment and ground survey, and rumours of party tickets being sold and bought are just a move to malign AAP’s image.

Will the allegations of corruption against the party’s chances in the elections?

No. We are visiting every household in the city, and no one is even talking about these fake allegations being leveled against AAP.

How does AAP plan to resolve the long-standing financial crisis plaguing the civic body?

The financial situation of the corporation will improve once corruption is removed. I want to know how the councillors are getting rich while the civic body is struggling to even pay salaries.

AAP is being perceived to have got a bit defensive after videos of minister Satyendar Jain went viral…

This election is all about providing basic amenities to the people of Delhi and solving their day-to-day problems. AAP is showcasing to Delhiites the work done by the party in the city instead of playing blame game. We are not commenting on the allegations against us since the matter is being heard in court. The BJP is getting desperate as people are ready to teach them a lesson.

How is AAP reaching out to people at the ground level?

We are meeting people in every ward, asking them to give us one chance in the MCD after three chances given to the BJP. We are talking about the work done by us.

As Delhi’s environment minister, how do you see the problem of air pollution in the city?

The Air Quality Index of Delhi was in the severe category for only three days this time, while the city witnessed severe AQI for 23 days in 2021, and for one-and-a-half months in 2019. Our government is working on the issue and the air quality is improving.

The BJP claims that it knows the MCD better and hence will win the elections this time again...

In the 2017 election, the BJP had changed all its candidates. What was the reason for that? It showed lack of performance on their part, which necessitated a change. People have understood that the BJP has no issues at all, and that is why it is hurling baseless charges against AAP.

