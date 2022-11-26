Attempts to frame Sisodia in ‘fake’ excise scam case: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that attempts were made to frame Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the “fake” excise policy scam after his name did not figure in the CBI’s first charge sheet, with the AAP calling it “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against arrested businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and five more accused, keeping the probe open into the alleged role of others named in the FIR, including Sisodia.

Sisodia demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar be sacked, alleging that he has been a “victim of their witch hunt”. The ruling AAP also asked the BJP to tender an apology to Delhiites and the countrymen for “blatantly lying about the issue” and called Saxena and Kumar the “masterminds” behind the conspiracy against the government.

“Manish’s name is not in the CBI charge sheet. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. He offered hope of a good future to many poor children through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” he said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also lashed out at the saffron party for “gross abuse of legal procedure and investigative agencies for political gains”. AAP convener Gopal Rai said the BJP should tender an apology to Delhiites for blatantly lying about the issue.

“A 10,000 page charge sheet has been filed in which the name of the first accused is not there. Today, it was proved that BJP is not Bharatiya Janata Party but Bharatiya Jhoothi Party. If the level of politics declines like this, it is a danger for democracy as well,” said the minister.

