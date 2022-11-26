Home Cities Delhi

Attempts to frame Sisodia in ‘fake’ excise scam case: Arvind Kejriwal

Sisodia demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar be sacked, alleging that he has been a “victim of their witch hunt”.  

Published: 26th November 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that attempts were made to frame Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the “fake” excise policy scam after his name did not figure in the CBI’s first charge sheet, with the AAP calling it “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).  

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against arrested businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and five more accused, keeping the probe open into the alleged role of others named in the FIR, including Sisodia.

Sisodia demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar be sacked, alleging that he has been a “victim of their witch hunt”.  The ruling AAP also asked the BJP to tender an apology to Delhiites and the countrymen for “blatantly lying about the issue” and called Saxena and Kumar the “masterminds” behind the conspiracy against the government.

“Manish’s name is not in the CBI charge sheet. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. He offered hope of a good future to many poor children through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” he said. 

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also lashed out at the saffron party for “gross abuse of legal procedure and investigative agencies for political gains”. AAP convener Gopal Rai said the BJP should tender an apology to Delhiites for blatantly lying about the issue.

 “A 10,000 page charge sheet has been filed in which the name of the first accused is not there. Today, it was proved that BJP is not Bharatiya Janata Party but Bharatiya Jhoothi Party. If the level of politics declines like this, it is a danger for democracy as well,” said the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy scam Liquor scam
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp