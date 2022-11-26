Home Cities Delhi

Cyber attack on AIIMS from ‘outside India’

We are recreating the mode used to hack the server. However, the investigation so far hints at the origin of the attack (cyber) outside India.

Published: 26th November 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the third straight day, digital healthcare services at AIIMS here remained crippled under a major cyberattack the hospital faced earlier this week. Sources privy to the development indicated foreign hands observing the magnitude of the cyber attack. “The probe is in the preliminary stage.

We are recreating the mode used to hack the server. However, the investigation so far hints at the origin of the attack (cyber) outside India. It could be a syndicate or state actor. Therefore, it’s taking a huge time and resources to locate the perpetrators,” a senior official revealed on the condition of anonymity.

The cyber-attack, which AIIMS reported on Wednesday at 6:45 am has shut down its main and back-up servers. The attackers hacked e-hospital service which manages patient data system and routine activities in the patient care areas including OPD registrations, appointments report generations (tests), smart lab, billing, among others.

However, National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials timely separated its second back-up server to prevent further damage. Experts are trying to retrieve the data from the e-hospital and lab information on external drive while four more servers have been integrated to the hospital’s network, officials said. Officials estimated that the perpetrators have held ransom of over 4 crore patients’ profiles consisting of sensitive medical records and personal data. It includes top politicians and foreign dignitaries who received treatment at AIIMS.

The perpetrator of the cyber attack has asked the hospital to “prepare for a negotitation” against the data held captive. “A protonmail address has been left for the institute for communication. An undisclosed demand has been sought in cryptocurrency in exchange for a key that would decrypt the data,” sources informed.  The cyber-attack through ransomware is the first such attack on a major government healthcare institution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Cyber attack
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp