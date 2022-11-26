Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Arogya Kosh dries up, 82 hospitals gasp for life

Many have a pending amount as high as Rs 1 crore. We are small healthcare set-ups. For us, such dues could lead to bankruptcy,” said a hospital owner.

Published: 26th November 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, Hospitalised

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pending dues running into crores of rupees in the Delhi government have pushed 82 small hospitals to the verge of bankruptcy. The hospitals have accused the city government of long delay in compensating them for the surgeries conducted on patients covered under the Delhi government’s flagship scheme, the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK).

These hospitals are empanelled to carry out the scheme. Sources in the health department said the amount pending against surgeries is estimated over Rs 30 crore accumulated over more than seven months.
“On average, each hospital is due to receive at least Rs 30 lakh. Many have a pending amount as high as Rs 1 crore. We are small healthcare set-ups. For us, such dues could lead to bankruptcy,” said a hospital owner.

The hospitals accused the health department of making excuses every time they demand dues’ clearance.
“Earlier, it was staff crunch, now they say the model code of conduct imposed ahead of the MCD polls doesn’t allow them to compensate us,” he said.

Sources said that the contract of the ad hoc staff in the accounts department of DGHS ended in July, which may have led to the delay. Dr Pankaj Solanki, medical director, of Dharamveer Solanki Hospital, who has been struggling to get Rs 64 lakh dues from the health department for over five months, has threatened the government with “extreme action,” The Directorate General of Health Services, which is the implementing agency of DAK, has not responded to calls made by this newspaper.

Left in the lurch

On average, each hospital is due to receive at least L30 lakh. Many have  pending dues as high as L1 crore, sources say

Launched in 2017, DAK offers L5 lakh towards check-ups, treatment, and surgeries to Delhi residents in all the empanelled hospitals

Between 2017 and  March 2022, the city govt spent L168.43cr on the treatment of 4.27 lakh patients

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hospital Delhi Arogya Kosh health
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp