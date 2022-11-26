Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court rejects Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food based on religious belief

The plea alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking direction to Tihar officials to provide him special food items according to his religious beliefs.

Special judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the application noting the jail administration's submission that no special facility is provided to any prisoner and Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under the law, like other inmates.

The application had also sought direction from the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up.

It had alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison.

The jail administration, however, had opposed the application, saying Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under the law, like other prisoners.

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court had on November 17 refused bail to Jain and two others in the case.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
