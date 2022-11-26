Delhi police arrest Indian-origin man who killed Australian woman in 2018

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian-origin man, who murdered a woman in Australia way back in 2018, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday morning. The accused, identified as Rajwinder Singh, allegedly killed an Australian national Toyah Cordingley in October, 2018 at a beach in Queensland and went absconding soon after the murder.

As per the latest visuals of accused Rajwinder, it could be clearly seen that to evade arrest he had completely changed his looks. At the time of the incident in 2018, the accused was clean shaved but now could be seen with a full-grown beard and a turban.

Sharing details of the case, a senior Delhi Police official said the accused Rajwinder, a native of Buttar Kalan, Punjab, was an Australian citizen and he used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland. On November 4, the Australian High Commission had declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on accused Rajwinder’s arrest, the largest reward in the state’s history.

The Australian Police said that between October 27 and November 8, this year Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers travelled to India and in conjunction with Australian Federal Police in New Delhi had direct engagement with Indian Law enforcement to share information with the intent to arrest the accused Rajwinder.

“The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN), regarding the said accused and the CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had also issued a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, this year,” the official said. The CBI and Australian police shared their inputs with the Delhi Police and the case was immediately handed over to the Special Cell.

“On November 25, the accused was apprehended from near GT Karnal Road,” the official said. He was arrested under section 41(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to police custody till November 30.

