Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police arrest Indian-origin man who killed Australian woman in 2018

As per latest visuals of accused Rajwinder, it could be clearly seen that to evade arrest he had completely changed his looks.

Published: 26th November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The accused was apprehended at GT Karnal Road.

The accused was apprehended at GT Karnal Road. (Photo | Express)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian-origin man, who murdered a woman in Australia way back in 2018, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday morning. The accused, identified as Rajwinder Singh, allegedly killed an Australian national Toyah Cordingley in October, 2018 at a beach in Queensland and went absconding soon after the murder.

As per the latest visuals of accused Rajwinder, it could be clearly seen that to evade arrest he had completely changed his looks. At the time of the incident in 2018, the accused was clean shaved but now could be seen with a full-grown beard and a turban.

Sharing details of the case, a senior Delhi Police official said the accused Rajwinder, a native of Buttar Kalan, Punjab, was an Australian citizen and he used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland. On November 4, the Australian High Commission had declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on accused Rajwinder’s arrest, the largest reward in the state’s history.

The Australian Police said that between October 27 and November 8, this year  Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers travelled to India and in conjunction with Australian Federal Police in New Delhi had direct engagement with Indian Law enforcement to share information with the intent to arrest the accused Rajwinder.

“The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN), regarding the said accused and the CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had also issued a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, this year,” the official said. The CBI and Australian police shared their inputs with the Delhi Police and the case was immediately handed over to the Special Cell.

“On November 25, the accused was apprehended from near GT Karnal Road,” the official said. He was arrested under section 41(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to police custody till November 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Australian woman Delhi police
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp