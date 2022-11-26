Home Cities Delhi

People keen to defeat BJP, AAP will win 230 seats: Gopal Rai

“People are aware of the mismanagement and will throw them (BJP) out,” said Rai, who is the also the convenor of AAP’s Delhi unit.

Published: 26th November 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People are desperate to oust the BJP from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win at least 230 seats, development and environment minister Gopal Rai said in an exclusive interview to this newspaper on Friday. 

Rai, who is leading AAP campaign for upcoming municipal corporation elections, said that people are fed up with the mismanagement and corruption as the BJP-ruled civic agencies have created a mess in the last 15 years. 

Apart from garbage crisis, no work has been done to address issues such as parking chaos, improvement in basic education of children, opening of primary schools, providing primary health care facilities, dengue prevention during their tenure, Rai said. 

“People are aware of the mismanagement and will throw them (BJP) out,” said Rai, who is the also the convenor of AAP’s Delhi unit. On the controversy over ticket distribution, he said the party had shortlisted 11 candidates from each ward, out of which only one was supposed to get the ticket due to which others felt a little upset. 

“We have given tickets after proper survey and all the rumours of selling and buying of tickets are just a move to malign AAP’s image,”  he said.  Armed with the slogan, ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ke parishad’, Rai said the party is conducting door-to-door campaigns daily to make the voters aware of the work done by the CM in the national capital. “We are asking them to give us one chance in the MCD after three chances given to the BJP,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai Municipal Corporation of Delhi AAP BJP
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp