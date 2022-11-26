People keen to defeat BJP, AAP will win 230 seats: Gopal Rai

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People are desperate to oust the BJP from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win at least 230 seats, development and environment minister Gopal Rai said in an exclusive interview to this newspaper on Friday.

Rai, who is leading AAP campaign for upcoming municipal corporation elections, said that people are fed up with the mismanagement and corruption as the BJP-ruled civic agencies have created a mess in the last 15 years.

Apart from garbage crisis, no work has been done to address issues such as parking chaos, improvement in basic education of children, opening of primary schools, providing primary health care facilities, dengue prevention during their tenure, Rai said.

“People are aware of the mismanagement and will throw them (BJP) out,” said Rai, who is the also the convenor of AAP’s Delhi unit. On the controversy over ticket distribution, he said the party had shortlisted 11 candidates from each ward, out of which only one was supposed to get the ticket due to which others felt a little upset.

“We have given tickets after proper survey and all the rumours of selling and buying of tickets are just a move to malign AAP’s image,” he said. Armed with the slogan, ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ke parishad’, Rai said the party is conducting door-to-door campaigns daily to make the voters aware of the work done by the CM in the national capital. “We are asking them to give us one chance in the MCD after three chances given to the BJP,” he said.

