Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops say Aaftab remained calm during polygraph test 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala remained calm and showed no signs of anxiety as he underwent a polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi on Friday. However, the test could not be completed as the investigators did not get the desired results, sources said.

“We have been asking him questions for the past three days and it will most likely continue. His behaviour was normal throughout the session,” an FSL official told this daily. Another session is likely to take place on Saturday, and the laboratory will remain open this weekend, sources said.

Aftab, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, reached the FSL centre in Rohini at around 4 pm and left at 6.30 pm. As per sources, Aaftab was asked 50-60 questions, and he remained calm while answering almost every query. “Yet on some pertinent questions, Aaftab chooses to remain silent. He at times responds in English even when a question is asked in Hindi,” officials said.

Shraddha was allegedly killed on May 18 and her body was chopped into several pieces, and disposed of at different locations in and around the city. A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a process during which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded during questioning.

The process to conduct Aaftab’s polygraph test started on Tuesday with a pre-medical session in which preliminary information was sought from him. However, the main polygraph test, in which a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police was used, began on Thursday and may continue.

Sources in the Delhi Police have said that polygraph and narco tests are imperative in this case as the accused has come across during interrogation as being deceptive in nature. Aaftab has several times tried to mislead the interrogators, they added.

