Smart schools, free bicycles and 50 Jan Rasoi for women: BJP manifesto for MCD election

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with the senior party functionary on Friday released the BJP’s 12 -point manifesto for the Municipal corporation election that will be held on December 4th. The party has listed a plethora of promises in its manifesto ranging from e-governance in corporations to garbage processing.

State President Adesh Gupta read out the 12-point manifesto which includes providing houses to 7 lakh poor people, converting all MCD schools into smart schools, exemption in property tax, abolishing factory licences, connecting health facilities with Jan Aushadhi Kendras, among others.

In addition to this, the party has also promised free parking and separate window at hospitals for journalists. Focussing on the women voters, the party promised to open 50 Jan Rasoi (Public Kitchen) run by women, free bicycles for the meritorious girls in MCD schools, and free health check-ups for women living in slums and JJ colonies.

Party leader Satish Upadhyay, who is in charge of making the party manifesto, claimed, “This Sankalp Patra (manifesto) is based on more than 70,000 written suggestions apart from thousands of WhatsApp and email messages received from Delhi people.”

“This is a Sankalp Patra of people’s aspirations because they have a lot of expectations after the unification of 3 MCDs into one entity. So after taking opinions from them, we are releasing our 12 Point Sankalp Patra” he further added.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Piyush Goyal said that AAP gave nothing to Delhi except a corrupt government, adding that the party which wanted to fight corruption is now failing on every promise they made to the people. Goyal further alleged that “Rs 42,000 crore rupees was to be given on the basis of the Constitutional Finance Commission, but the Kejriwal government obstructed the works of the corporation by not releasing the funds.”

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14. In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city’s three municipal corporations and number of wards to 250 from 272.

